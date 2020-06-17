This Indicator Is Supporting Soliton Inc. (SOLY)

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) is 21.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOLY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19%.

Currently trading at $13.36, the stock is 21.80% and 38.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock 21.02% off its SMA200. SOLY registered -19.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a 51.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.61%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.76% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.20% and -39.19% from its 52-week high.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soliton Inc. (SOLY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soliton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Soliton Inc. (SOLY), with 10.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.50% while institutional investors hold 30.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.78M, and float is at 6.36M with Short Float at 20.64%. Institutions hold 11.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is University of Texas/Texas AM Investment with over 0.42 million shares valued at $3.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.51% of the SOLY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.42 million shares valued at $3.39 million to account for 2.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.38 million shares representing 2.26% and valued at over $3.1 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.81 million.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Soliton Inc. (SOLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.