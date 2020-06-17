Top attractive stock of the week – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) is -8.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $18.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $15.23, the stock is 7.23% and 12.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. WDR registered -8.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.59.

The stock witnessed a 18.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $976.40M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.30% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Analyst Forecasts

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $232.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 121.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 63.15M with Short Float at 36.63%. Institutions hold 116.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.69 million shares valued at $121.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.29% of the WDR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.58 million shares valued at $86.31 million to account for 11.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 4.36 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $49.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $42.21 million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTON JERRY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTON JERRY W sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $17.48 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69327.0 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -31.56% down over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 62.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.45% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.21.