Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 9.97% and 11.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 8.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.53% off its SMA200. WSTL registered -48.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7980 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8869.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.13%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $14.31M and $33.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.26% and -53.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.18% while institutional investors hold 25.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.58M, and float is at 10.25M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 21.15% of the Float.

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANDLER SCOTT C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANDLER SCOTT C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $4950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38653.0 shares.

Westell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Brannock Kirk R (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $0.96 per share for $192.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the WSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Brannock Kirk R (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $9700.0. The insider now directly holds 169,001 shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL).

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -261.17% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 16650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.