Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) ahead 4% in reaching price target

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is -27.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.90 and a high of $58.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45%.

Currently trading at $41.26, the stock is 7.24% and 19.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 6.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.53% off its SMA200. WAL registered -5.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.85.

The stock witnessed a 40.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.11%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 1835 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.15 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.42% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $314.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.10% in year-over-year returns.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

467 institutions hold shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), with 8.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.07% while institutional investors hold 97.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.33M, and float is at 97.38M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 89.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.52 million shares valued at $260.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the WAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.96 million shares valued at $213.02 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.17 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $127.63 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $124.27 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NAVE JAMES E D V M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NAVE JAMES E D V M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $32.99 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91005.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Vecchione Kenneth (CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $32.98 per share for $16490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 450.0 shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Vecchione Kenneth (CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.98 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 305,807 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -22.44% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.88% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.