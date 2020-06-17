What should you know before buying stock in Humana Inc. (HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.25 and a high of $412.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $378.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $378.00, the stock is -3.97% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.47% off its SMA200. HUM registered 48.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $387.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $354.02.

The stock witnessed a -5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.67%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $49.29B and $67.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.51% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.65 with sales reaching $18.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,135 institutions hold shares in Humana Inc. (HUM), with 329.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 95.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.14M, and float is at 131.88M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 95.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.81 million shares valued at $3.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the HUM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.51 million shares valued at $3.3 billion to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.51 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $2.99 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 8.35 million with a market value of $2.62 billion.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERSON MARISSA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PETERSON MARISSA T sold 1,246 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $399.89 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1229.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that JONES DAVID A JR/KY (Director) sold a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $256.19 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82272.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Zipperle Cynthia H (SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $289.40 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 3,162 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 16.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.19% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.