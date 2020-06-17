Which institution holds the most shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is 45.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $51.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $48.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.89% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -40.2% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.07, the stock is 4.20% and 28.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 43.06% off its SMA200. IIVI registered 44.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.30.

The stock witnessed a 22.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.01%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 12487 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $2.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.99. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.26% and -3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $676.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 86.60% in year-over-year returns.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), with 4.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.47% while institutional investors hold 96.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.08M, and float is at 87.20M with Short Float at 13.76%. Institutions hold 92.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.44 million shares valued at $297.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.44% of the IIVI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.38 million shares valued at $295.95 million to account for 11.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.97 million shares representing 10.92% and valued at over $284.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.26% of the shares totaling 8.45 million with a market value of $240.94 million.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAMER FRANCIS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KRAMER FRANCIS J sold 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $47.63 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that RAYMOND MARY JANE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $49.20 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68789.0 shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Koeppen Christopher (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $49.00 for $34300.0. The insider now directly holds 14,332 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 2.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.67% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.3.