Which Institutions Own Shares In PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.77 and a high of $134.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $103.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $104.76, the stock is 1.47% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.81% off its SMA200. PPG registered -8.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.24.

The stock witnessed a 20.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.80%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has around 47600 employees, a market worth around $24.21B and $14.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.26 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.15% and -22.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPG Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $2.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.70% in year-over-year returns.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Top Institutional Holders

1,165 institutions hold shares in PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), with 986.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 79.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.50M, and float is at 234.94M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 78.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 21.17 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the PPG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.62 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.35 million shares representing 8.20% and valued at over $1.62 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 10.75 million with a market value of $898.73 million.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 30,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $130.00 per share for a total of $3.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

PPG Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold a total of 11,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $125.00 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the PPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 119,434 shares of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.