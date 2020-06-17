Who are the Institutional Holders in Immuron Limited (IMRN)?

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) is 158.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $28.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -56.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -56.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is 119.80% and 207.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 197.37% off its SMA200. IMRN registered 168.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 151.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.18.

The stock witnessed a 392.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 261.54%, and is -53.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.13% over the week and 33.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 506.45% and -67.58% from its 52-week high.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immuron Limited (IMRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immuron Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Immuron Limited (IMRN), with institutional investors hold 2.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.43M, and float is at 3.21M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 2.97% of the Float.