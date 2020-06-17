Who is the Top Investor In Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI)?

Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 43.56% and 66.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -15.91% at the moment leaves the stock 4.83% off its SMA200. MKGI registered -42.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1937 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5246.

The stock witnessed a 81.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.61%, and is 31.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.74% over the week and 16.95% over the month.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $24.46M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.28% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.90%).

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Analyst Forecasts

Monaker Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 135.30% year-over-year.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.88% while institutional investors hold 16.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.04M, and float is at 6.51M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 7.93% of the Float.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sikora Timothy James, the company’s COO and CIO. SEC filings show that Sikora Timothy James bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $1370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.