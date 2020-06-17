Why Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) is 6.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMBO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.22% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.22% higher than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is 11.99% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. AMBO registered -49.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1065 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0099.

The stock witnessed a -12.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.01%, and is 23.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.56% over the week and 14.35% over the month.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has around 1694 employees, a market worth around $45.47M and $82.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.82% and -51.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.10%).

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -312.80% this year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), with institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.77M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.54% of the Float.