Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying First Republic Bank (FRC)?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.06 and a high of $125.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $107.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.64% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -63.35% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.08, the stock is 2.73% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 6.77% off its SMA200. FRC registered 16.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.58.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.68%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $18.77B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.63 and Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.55% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $910.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

826 institutions hold shares in First Republic Bank (FRC), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 109.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.47M, and float is at 169.93M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 108.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.88 million shares valued at $1.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.97% of the FRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.35 million shares valued at $933.81 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.09 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $830.49 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 9.32 million with a market value of $766.92 million.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 1.98% up over the past 12 months. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is -24.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.7% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.