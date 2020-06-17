Why has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) gained 0.67% in last trading?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 25.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.88 and a high of $112.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $105.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $106.47, the stock is 2.70% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 27.30% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 26.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.00.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.63%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3001 employees, a market worth around $18.92B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 174.54 and Fwd P/E is 79.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.32% and -5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $419.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

726 institutions hold shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), with 895.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.90M, and float is at 179.59M with Short Float at 5.50%. Institutions hold 99.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.04 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the BMRN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 17.81 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.96 million shares representing 9.38% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.07% of the shares totaling 14.6 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWLIS V BRYAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 4,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $107.46 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18850.0 shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $91.72 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $88.00 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 298,552 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 8.37% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 19.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.66.