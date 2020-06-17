Why Shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Are Going Crazy

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is 17.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.82 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTGT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.23% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.72, the stock is 11.21% and 25.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 5.93% at the moment leaves the stock 25.77% off its SMA200. TTGT registered 53.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.24.

The stock witnessed a 27.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.09%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $832.82M and $135.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.15 and Fwd P/E is 26.03. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.69% and 2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $33.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.74% while institutional investors hold 104.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 22.81M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 88.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.67 million shares valued at $75.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.32% of the TTGT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Argent Wealth Management, LLC with 2.2 million shares valued at $45.33 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.87 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $38.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $21.35 million.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hawk Don, the company’s Executive Director. SEC filings show that Hawk Don sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $29.27 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

TechTarget Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Strakosch Greg (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $30.00 per share for $42930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the TTGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Levenson Bruce (Director) disposed off 36,000 shares at an average price of $28.62 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 854,598 shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading -6.63% down over the past 12 months. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 22.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.58.