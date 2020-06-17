Will The Hershey Company (HSY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is -9.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.88 and a high of $162.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $130.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.91% off the consensus price target high of $154.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -4.39% lower than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.58, the stock is -0.13% and -2.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -8.82% off its SMA200. HSY registered -3.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 14520 employees, a market worth around $27.57B and $8.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.02 and Fwd P/E is 21.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.66% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

1,284 institutions hold shares in The Hershey Company (HSY), with 330.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 78.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.91M, and float is at 146.98M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 78.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.78 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the HSY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.82 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.8 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 5.26 million with a market value of $696.31 million.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Michele, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Buck Michele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $143.20 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Arway Pamela M (Director) sold a total of 347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $142.37 per share for $49402.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15945.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $152.97 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 174,428 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -3.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.82% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.