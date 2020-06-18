A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is -36.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $128.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $76.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.63% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -12.85% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.48, the stock is -5.45% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -22.30% off its SMA200. RL registered -34.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.38.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.21%, and is -7.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.78 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.51% and -41.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.63 with sales reaching $628.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Top Institutional Holders

633 institutions hold shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), with 741.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 104.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.70M, and float is at 46.99M with Short Float at 11.13%. Institutions hold 103.37% of the Float.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lauren Family, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lauren Family, L.L.C. sold 71,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $115.50 per share for a total of $8.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Lauren Family, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 71,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $108.61 per share for $7.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71436.0 shares of the RL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Lauren Family, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 71,428 shares at an average price of $111.62 for $7.97 million. The insider now directly holds 142,864 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -31.70% down over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -27.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.05% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.