A peek at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who has invested in It?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 0.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.81 and a high of $52.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.69% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -49.03% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.69, the stock is 1.37% and 9.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. AOS registered 5.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.47.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.10%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $7.66B and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.75 and Fwd P/E is 21.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.07% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $646.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

677 institutions hold shares in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 105.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.87M, and float is at 133.78M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 104.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.26 million shares valued at $614.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the AOS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.37 million shares valued at $467.88 million to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.73 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $368.04 million, while Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 7.66 million with a market value of $289.71 million.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rajendra Ajita G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rajendra Ajita G sold 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $49.54 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89147.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Rajendra Ajita G (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $47.40 per share for $2.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89147.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 52,400 shares at an average price of $47.04 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 89,147 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 13.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.0% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.