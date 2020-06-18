Albemarle Corporation (ALB) turns bearish with loss of -0.06 points

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 8.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.89 and a high of $99.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $79.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -97.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.17, the stock is 3.32% and 17.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 13.56% off its SMA200. ALB registered 11.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.30.

The stock witnessed a 23.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.34%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $8.11B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.61 and Fwd P/E is 17.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.93% and -20.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $706.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

824 institutions hold shares in Albemarle Corporation (ALB), with 543.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 93.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.23M, and float is at 105.70M with Short Float at 13.21%. Institutions hold 92.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.17 million shares valued at $742.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.39% of the ALB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 8.79 million shares valued at $495.32 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.13 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $458.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 6.99 million with a market value of $394.03 million.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NARWOLD KAREN G, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that NARWOLD KAREN G sold 531 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $78.11 per share for a total of $41476.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41429.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Tozier Scott (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $78.11 per share for $49209.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53528.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 2,495 shares at an average price of $85.19 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 41,960 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -45.37% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -2.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.02% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.84.