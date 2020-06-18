AMETEK Inc. (AME) down -9.79% since start of the year

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.82 and a high of $102.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $90.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.2% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.12% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.98, the stock is -0.75% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.35% off its SMA200. AME registered 4.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.77.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.06%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $20.75B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.36. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.14% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $991.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

930 institutions hold shares in AMETEK Inc. (AME), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 89.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.96M, and float is at 228.42M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 89.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.39 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.07% of the AME Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.19 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.75 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $774.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 9.13 million with a market value of $657.23 million.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohlhagen Steven W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kohlhagen Steven W sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $94.92 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59059.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Jones Timothy N (PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL) sold a total of 25,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $94.88 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39257.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, AMATO THOMAS A (Director) disposed off 965 shares at an average price of $79.59 for $76804.0. The insider now directly holds 8,745 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -2.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.73% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.