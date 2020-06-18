Analysts suggest Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) could spike -41.57% in a year

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is 8.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.99 and a high of $34.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -41.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -41.57% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.56, the stock is 5.39% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 5.39% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.89.

The stock witnessed a change in the last 1 month and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and – over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $16.41B and $4.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.51. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.60% this year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 503.89M, and float is at 72.77M.