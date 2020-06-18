Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The APXT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $10.16, the stock is 3.08% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% change in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.63%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.34% and -3.51% from its 52-week high.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Analyst Forecasts

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), with institutional investors hold 52.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.56M, and float is at 29.54M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 52.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.6 million shares valued at $25.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the APXT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS O’Connor LLC with 2.5 million shares valued at $24.38 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 2.27 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $22.13 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $15.8 million.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.