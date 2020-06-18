Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) makes -4.08% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is 36.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $31.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.26% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.65, the stock is -1.85% and 23.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.05.

The stock witnessed a 19.36% change in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.64%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.31% and -19.34% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.40% year-over-year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 6.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.61% while institutional investors hold 26.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.73M, and float is at 24.30M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 23.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.97 million shares valued at $125.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the BEAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.36 million shares valued at $60.47 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 3.35 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $60.38 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $53.4 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.