BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is 1.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.35 and a high of $55.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $46.81, the stock is -0.79% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 5.78% off its SMA200. BEAT registered -9.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.55.

The stock witnessed a 4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.82%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $448.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.46 and Fwd P/E is 20.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.17% and -16.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Analyst Forecasts

BioTelemetry Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $90.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.90% in year-over-year returns.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT), with 959.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 98.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.19M, and float is at 33.16M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 95.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.02 million shares valued at $193.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the BEAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 4.43 million shares valued at $170.44 million to account for 12.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.84 million shares representing 11.26% and valued at over $148.0 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $48.05 million.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferola Peter, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ferola Peter sold 5,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $46.62 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8507.0 shares.

BioTelemetry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Ferola Peter (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 44,276 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $39.03 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8507.0 shares of the BEAT stock.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -47.60% down over the past 12 months. NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is 3.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.8% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.