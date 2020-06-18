Check out this: Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is on the verge of a huge rally

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is 53.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 38.42% and 58.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 5.85% at the moment leaves the stock 41.40% off its SMA200. UUU registered -21.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6646 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6092.

The stock witnessed a 64.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 171.46%, and is 33.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.37% over the week and 19.28% over the month.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $1.98M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.54% and -31.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), with 249.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.80% while institutional investors hold 8.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 2.06M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 7.28% of the Float.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -40.83% lower over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 63.34% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.