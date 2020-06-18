CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) is -47.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $8.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 19.77% and 22.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -33.60% off its SMA200. CVU registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9949 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2108.

The stock witnessed a 23.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.12%, and is 10.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.58% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $40.22M and $100.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.19% and -58.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.23% while institutional investors hold 64.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.84M, and float is at 10.29M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 55.92% of the Float.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Industries Group (AIRI) that is trading 15.84% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 7.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.18% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.