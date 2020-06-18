Dissecting Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is -22.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.15 and a high of $42.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $33.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.83% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.10, the stock is 1.12% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.34% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -16.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.80.

The stock witnessed a 25.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.54%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 331 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $718.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86 and Fwd P/E is 50.95. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.77% and -25.33% from its 52-week high.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $178.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

453 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 101.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.42M, and float is at 147.41M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 101.20% of the Float.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hickson Richard G IV, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hickson Richard G IV bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $25.70 per share for a total of $64250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14717.0 shares.

Cousins Properties Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Fordham Scott W (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $42.60 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CUZ stock.