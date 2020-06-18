Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is -27.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.61 and a high of $41.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The FC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.30, the stock is 6.88% and 15.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. FC registered -25.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.26.

The stock witnessed a 18.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.88%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $308.96M and $233.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.97 and Fwd P/E is 71.04. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.77% and -44.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Analyst Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $49.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Franklin Covey Co. (FC), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.64% while institutional investors hold 78.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.84M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 66.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.23 million shares valued at $19.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the FC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pembroke Management, LTD with 0.7 million shares valued at $10.89 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.64 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $9.89 million, while Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $9.76 million.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Covey Co. (FC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEPP ESTHER KAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEPP ESTHER KAY sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $19.80 per share for a total of $79204.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35429.0 shares.

Franklin Covey Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Fung Michael (Director) bought a total of 4,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $20.77 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40353.0 shares of the FC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, STEPP ESTHER KAY (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $17.20 for $68808.0. The insider now directly holds 39,429 shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) that is -33.71% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.49% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.