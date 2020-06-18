Here are the top Institutional holders of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) shares

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -28.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.16 and a high of $45.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.85% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.84% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.26, the stock is 1.59% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.30% off its SMA200. DEI registered -24.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.11.

The stock witnessed a 11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.77%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $963.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.19 and Fwd P/E is 56.73. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.97% and -31.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $236.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), with 9.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.53% while institutional investors hold 101.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.37M, and float is at 165.71M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 95.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.77 million shares valued at $755.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.12% of the DEI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.5 million shares valued at $594.84 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.16 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $249.1 million, while Zimmer Partners, LP holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 6.3 million with a market value of $192.1 million.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDERSON CHRISTOPHER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDERSON CHRISTOPHER H bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $30.47 per share for a total of $85319.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.34 million shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that ANDERSON CHRISTOPHER H (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $30.32 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.34 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SIMON WILLIAM E JR (Director) acquired 9,400 shares at an average price of $32.02 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 42,800 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -32.04% down over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -72.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.41% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.