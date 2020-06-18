Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is 9.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.68 and a high of $306.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $288.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $303.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.74% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -30.22% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.49, the stock is -0.20% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 6.83% off its SMA200. INTU registered 10.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $282.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $269.35.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.29%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $73.96B and $6.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.60 and Fwd P/E is 35.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.65% and -6.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.60%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.80% in year-over-year returns.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

1,533 institutions hold shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU), with 9.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 93.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.00M, and float is at 251.67M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 89.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.28 million shares valued at $5.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the INTU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.17 million shares valued at $5.1 billion to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.71 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $4.76 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 11.2 million with a market value of $2.58 billion.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLean Kerry J, the company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that McLean Kerry J sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $287.09 per share for a total of $5.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5399.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) sold a total of 337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $291.10 per share for $98101.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 220.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Chriss James Alexander (EVP, Small Bus. & SelfEmployed) disposed off 2,409 shares at an average price of $286.28 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 126 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 49.39% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -2.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.61% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.