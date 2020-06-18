Is Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) a good stock to buy now?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is -57.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $91.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.29% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -36.37% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.82, the stock is -0.91% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -6.24% at the moment leaves the stock -44.37% off its SMA200. RHP registered -55.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.74.

The stock witnessed a 19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.51%, and is -7.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.89% and -59.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.03 with sales reaching $25.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -93.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 93.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.91M, and float is at 53.17M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 90.64% of the Float.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REED COLIN V, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that REED COLIN V bought 21,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $27.16 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Lynn Scott J (EVP, Secretary and GC) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $14.70 per share for $14700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12470.0 shares of the RHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Westbrook Bennett D (EVP, Chief Development Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $14.53 for $58114.0. The insider now directly holds 29,289 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 5.24% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -42.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.11% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.