KMPR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Now

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is -8.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.81 and a high of $91.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $70.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.17% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.07% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.95, the stock is 6.60% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -2.24% off its SMA200. KMPR registered -20.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.64.

The stock witnessed a 16.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.65%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -22.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kemper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Kemper Corporation (KMPR), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.20% while institutional investors hold 76.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.52M, and float is at 62.45M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 72.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.94 million shares valued at $441.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the KMPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.35 million shares valued at $398.03 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.44 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $255.49 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $199.76 million.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cochran George N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cochran George N bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $64.95 per share for a total of $32475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14411.0 shares.

Kemper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Mullins Christine F. (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 3,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $74.90 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11766.0 shares of the KMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, STORCH DAVID P (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $72.11 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 19,696 shares of Kemper Corporation (KMPR).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) that is trading -43.45% down over the past 12 months. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is -25.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.09% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.