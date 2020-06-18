MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Is Down -16.77% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $4.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDWD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is 27.79% and 33.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 18.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. MDWD registered -27.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9908 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4101.

The stock witnessed a 32.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.36%, and is 25.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.89% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $67.31M and $35.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56. Distance from 52-week low is 78.83% and -37.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediWound Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $4.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.00% in year-over-year returns.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), with 11.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.96% while institutional investors hold 44.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.21M, and float is at 15.80M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 25.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.41 million shares valued at $3.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the MDWD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with 2.13 million shares valued at $3.34 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.71% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.70% up over the past 12 months. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) is -23.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -121.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.