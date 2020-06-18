Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MFAC) is 14.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is 10.74% and 12.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 11.06% at the moment leaves the stock 14.68% off its SMA200. MFAC registered 19.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.34.

The stock witnessed a 13.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.97%, and is 6.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 91.80. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -1.27% from its 52-week high.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC), with institutional investors hold 80.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 14.33M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 80.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.02 million shares valued at $20.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the MFAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS O’Connor LLC with 1.39 million shares valued at $14.26 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.21 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $12.49 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $11.58 million.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (US, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (US sold 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $2.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.