Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) is 5.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $19.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTEM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.77, the stock is -4.61% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 19.36% off its SMA200. MTEM registered 92.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.66.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.90%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $689.91M and $19.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 227.49% and -22.76% from its 52-week high.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $6.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.60% in year-over-year returns.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), with 6.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.76% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.65M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 79.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 2.91 million shares valued at $38.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.36% of the MTEM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.85 million shares valued at $37.88 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 2.47 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $32.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $32.49 million.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LALANDE KEVIN M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LALANDE KEVIN M. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $16.51 per share for a total of $4.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.6 million shares.

Molecular Templates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that SHV Management Services, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $16.51 per share for $4.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.6 million shares of the MTEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Hirsch David (Director) acquired 937,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $7.5 million. The insider now directly holds 4,198,535 shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.53% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.67% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.