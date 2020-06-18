New Big Money Means Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is -23.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $55.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $36.66, the stock is 3.17% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -13.63% off its SMA200. NTR registered -32.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.18.

The stock witnessed a 11.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.06%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 22300 employees, a market worth around $20.86B and $19.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.04 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Distance from 52-week low is 53.72% and -33.75% from its 52-week high.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $3.99B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Top Institutional Holders

829 institutions hold shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), with 665.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 67.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 569.15M, and float is at 568.88M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 67.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 32.39 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.68% of the NTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 22.72 million shares valued at $771.26 million to account for 3.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.64 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $598.79 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 15.26 million with a market value of $517.92 million.