Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -34.37% Change This Year

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) is -34.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $7.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The NES stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 15.90% and 22.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -34.48% at the moment leaves the stock -31.40% off its SMA200. NES registered -65.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5904 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1749.

The stock witnessed a 32.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.76%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 73.29% over the week and 24.82% over the month.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $27.63M and $168.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.51% and -75.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES), with 184.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 99.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73M, and float is at 8.55M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 98.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with over 7.06 million shares valued at $9.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.77% of the NES Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ascribe Capital, LLC with 7.02 million shares valued at $9.83 million to account for 44.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity National Financial, Inc. which holds 0.31 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $0.44 million, while RBF Capital, LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 32221.0 with a market value of $45109.0.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is 48.21% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.21% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 45960.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 31.84.