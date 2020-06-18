Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) stock Plunged by -2.57% yesterday

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $40.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $27.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.69% off the consensus price target high of $33.22 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.85% lower than the price target low of $24.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.35, the stock is -2.06% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. PBA registered -30.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.41%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Distance from 52-week low is 139.60% and -37.64% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

603 institutions hold shares in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 58.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.78M, and float is at 549.30M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 58.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 42.16 million shares valued at $793.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the PBA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 20.28 million shares valued at $381.38 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 18.39 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $345.95 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 13.12 million with a market value of $246.88 million.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is -38.12% lower over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -79.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.3% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.