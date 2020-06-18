Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PPSI Stock Is Going Next

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is -42.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.53% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 25.71% and 18.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 13.42% at the moment leaves the stock -54.02% off its SMA200. PPSI registered -74.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7529.

The stock witnessed a 27.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.50%, and is 18.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $11.07M and $22.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.54% and -80.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.40%).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), with 5.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.16% while institutional investors hold 51.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.73M, and float is at 3.20M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 18.90% of the Float.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAZUREK NATHAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MAZUREK NATHAN bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $1249.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.00 per share for $4193.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24000.0 shares of the PPSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 807 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $799.0. The insider now directly holds 19,807 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -2.14% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -30.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -96.52% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.