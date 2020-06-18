Positives for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) as stock loss in recent trading

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) is 21.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is 6.79% and 12.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 31.69% off its SMA200. KMDA registered 52.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.48%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $370.44M and $133.68M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15. Distance from 52-week low is 89.09% and -14.67% from its 52-week high.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kamada Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $36.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), with 8.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.82% while institutional investors hold 48.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.52M, and float is at 27.36M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 38.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 1.03 million shares valued at $6.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.32% of the KMDA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.98 million shares valued at $5.71 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.96 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $5.6 million, while Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $5.18 million.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 57.41% higher over the past 12 months. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is 331.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.9% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 74330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.