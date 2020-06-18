Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is -14.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.55 and a high of $82.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The RY stock was last observed hovering at around $68.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.63% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.98, the stock is 2.00% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.76% off its SMA200. RY registered -13.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.54.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.54%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has around 82499 employees, a market worth around $94.86B and $29.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.19% and -17.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $8.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Top Institutional Holders

875 institutions hold shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY), with 128.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 47.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 47.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 76.62 million shares valued at $4.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the RY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 60.59 million shares valued at $3.73 billion to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 44.69 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $2.75 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 37.98 million with a market value of $2.34 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -12.65% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.56% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.