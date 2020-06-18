TC Energy Corporation (TRP) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -17.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.37 and a high of $57.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $44.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $51.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $60.53 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.36% lower than the price target low of $42.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.05, the stock is -1.25% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. TRP registered -10.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.28%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7305 employees, a market worth around $41.35B and $9.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.08% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

784 institutions hold shares in TC Energy Corporation (TRP), with 526.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 67.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 939.00M, and float is at 935.41M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 67.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 81.63 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the TRP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 43.09 million shares valued at $1.91 billion to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 40.38 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $1.79 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 32.38 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.