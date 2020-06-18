The decline in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 53.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.30 and a high of $118.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $114.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -62.9% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.03, the stock is 19.71% and 53.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 71.26% off its SMA200. THO registered 102.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.57.

The stock witnessed a 47.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 229.47%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) has around 21750 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.18 and Fwd P/E is 22.01. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.03% and -4.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $2.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Top Institutional Holders

474 institutions hold shares in Thor Industries Inc. (THO), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 106.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.20M, and float is at 52.96M with Short Float at 15.44%. Institutions hold 102.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 5.87 million shares valued at $247.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the THO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.96 million shares valued at $209.11 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.74 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $199.77 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $133.47 million.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Thor Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUWINSKI JAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUWINSKI JAN bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $36.81 per share for a total of $73620.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23197.0 shares.

Thor Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that MARTIN ROBERT W (Chief Exec. and Pres.) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $58.82 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, ZIEMER JAMES L (Director) acquired 3,545 shares at an average price of $57.23 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,545 shares of Thor Industries Inc. (THO).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 27.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.26.