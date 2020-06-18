The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) is -26.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $30.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The BATRK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -14.26% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.71, the stock is -1.11% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -14.24% off its SMA200. BATRK registered -20.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.17%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.47% and -27.71% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty Braves Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.50% year-over-year.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK), with 5.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 88.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.93M, and float is at 38.05M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 79.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 2.69 million shares valued at $51.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.74% of the BATRK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.53 million shares valued at $48.31 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.0 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $38.21 million, while CI Investments Inc. holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $56.31 million.