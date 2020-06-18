Things appear to be looking up for Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE: CCH) is 35.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $13.90, the stock is 16.63% and 26.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.45% off its SMA200. CCH registered 39.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.66.

The stock witnessed a 29.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.54%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 132.38. Distance from 52-week low is 41.26% and -4.14% from its 52-week high.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Collier Creek Holdings (CCH), with institutional investors hold 65.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 40.41M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 65.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 3.53 million shares valued at $36.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the CCH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 3.1 million shares valued at $31.73 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Governors Lane LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $20.46 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $18.04 million.