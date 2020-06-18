This Indicator Is Supporting China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) is -35.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXDC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 21.21% and 24.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.61% off its SMA200. CXDC registered -44.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9511 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3272.

The stock witnessed a 21.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.88%, and is 13.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.16% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has around 972 employees, a market worth around $68.12M and $1.45B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.10% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China XD Plastics Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.60% this year.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), with 33.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 58.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.95M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 29.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 16.0 million shares valued at $15.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.90% of the CXDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.61 million shares valued at $0.59 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stifel Financial Corporation which holds 0.48 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Han Jie, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Han Jie bought 554,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.96 million shares.

China XD Plastics Company Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that XD Engineering Plastics Co Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 554,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $2.05 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.96 million shares of the CXDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Zhang Dahe (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 93,660 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC).

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) that is trading -39.15% down over the past 12 months. UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is 10.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.38% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.