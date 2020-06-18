TransUnion (TRU) – The 4.0% Upside Potential Remains

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 4.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.50 and a high of $101.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $90.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -19.68% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.76, the stock is 2.58% and 12.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 8.41% off its SMA200. TRU registered 24.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.12.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.24%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $16.91B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.35 and Fwd P/E is 30.22. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.97% and -11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $580.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.30% in year-over-year returns.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

625 institutions hold shares in TransUnion (TRU), with 888.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.20M, and float is at 188.93M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 99.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.44 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.64% of the TRU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.55 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.86 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $1.05 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 10.07 million with a market value of $666.6 million.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neenan David M, the company’s President, International. SEC filings show that Neenan David M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $92.67 per share for a total of $1.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that MAULDIN RICHARD DANE (EVP – Operations) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20685.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Martin Timothy J (EVP – Global Solutions) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 34,129 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 29.46% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.0% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.