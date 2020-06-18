What should you know before buying stock in Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.69 and a high of $104.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $88.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.65% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -24.79% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.35, the stock is -0.80% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 3.38% off its SMA200. CPRT registered 19.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.43.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.00%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 7327 employees, a market worth around $20.40B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.29 and Fwd P/E is 33.67. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.85% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $425.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Top Institutional Holders

942 institutions hold shares in Copart Inc. (CPRT), with 31.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.29% while institutional investors hold 93.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.13M, and float is at 204.83M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 81.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.79 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.13% of the CPRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.58 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.67 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $594.04 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $494.07 million.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON WILLIS J, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that JOHNSON WILLIS J sold 611,079 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $89.68 per share for a total of $54.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that JOHNSON WILLIS J (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 488,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $88.58 per share for $43.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.11 million shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Blunt Matt (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $89.15 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading 12.41% up over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is 16.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.9% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.