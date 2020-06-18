Which institution holds the most shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) is 104.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLWT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 56.54% and 66.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 27.99% at the moment leaves the stock 82.17% off its SMA200. CLWT registered 76.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3086 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2678.

The stock witnessed a 71.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.67%, and is 46.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.81% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $10.46M and $19.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 142.38% and 11.28% from its 52-week high.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.70% while institutional investors hold 5.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.79M, and float is at 1.37M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 2.63% of the Float.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 20.97% up over the past 12 months. DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) is -45.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -149.51% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.