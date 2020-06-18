Which Institutions Own Shares In DTE Energy Company (DTE)?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is -17.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.21 and a high of $135.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $107.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.85% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.39% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.18, the stock is -0.93% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -9.72% off its SMA200. DTE registered -16.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.33.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.19%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $20.63B and $12.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.51% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Top Institutional Holders

931 institutions hold shares in DTE Energy Company (DTE), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 76.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.00M, and float is at 191.45M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 75.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.25 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.07% of the DTE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 20.59 million shares valued at $1.96 billion to account for 10.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.01 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $1.62 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 10.34 million with a market value of $981.85 million.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez JoAnn, the company’s Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Chavez JoAnn sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $101.93 per share for a total of $40772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5300.0 shares.

DTE Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Oleksiak Peter B (Sr. Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $134.94 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49034.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Stiers Mark W (Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $134.00 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 13,529 shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE).

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -5.19% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -0.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.11% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.