Who are the Institutional Holders in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -27.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -21.33% lower than the price target low of $3.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 17.89% and 22.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 4.99% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -13.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1186.

The stock witnessed a 27.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.80%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $577.91M and $717.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.06% and -39.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $66.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.20% in year-over-year returns.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), with 51.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.18% while institutional investors hold 42.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.28M, and float is at 92.44M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 27.15% of the Float.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading -0.91% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -53.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.46% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.