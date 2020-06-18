Who is the Top Investor In The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.88 and a high of $125.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $108.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.76% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -17.26% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.05, the stock is -0.63% and -3.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. SJM registered -9.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.03.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.25%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $12.62B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -13.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.68 with sales reaching $1.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

1,029 institutions hold shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), with 4.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.36% while institutional investors hold 86.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.40M, and float is at 109.10M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 82.26% of the Float.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BELGYA MARK R, the company’s Vice Chair. SEC filings show that BELGYA MARK R sold 7,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $111.51 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35797.0 shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that BELGYA MARK R (Vice Chair) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $110.00 per share for $82500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47442.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, BELGYA MARK R (Vice Chair and CFO) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $117.12 for $87840.0. The insider now directly holds 48,192 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 18.36% up over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 8.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.13% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.